Dr. Leroy E. 'Doc' Friesen
Menno - Dr. Leroy E. "Doc" Friesen, age 79 of Menno, SD passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Menno-Olivet Care Center in Menno surrounded by his loving family. Memorial services will be 2:30 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Salem Reformed Church in Menno with the Rev. Michael Hecht officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 13 at the church. There will also be visitation for one hour prior to service time on Saturday. Arrangements are under the direction of the Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Menno. Online condolences may be made at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Leroy is survived by his wife, Donna (Menno, SD); his four children, Catherine (Doug) Friesen-Eidahl of Groton, SD, Mieca (Jeff) Valen of Owatonna, MN, Lee (Michelle) Friesen of Menno, SD, and Shawn (Julie) Friesen of Lino Lakes, MN; his brothers and sisters, Marjorie (Harvey) Smith of Henderson, NE, Evelyn (Charles) Duerksen of Freeman, SD, Milford (Jean) Friesen of Red Oak, IA, Jim (Peggy) Friesen of Loop City, NE, Arlyn (Rosie) Friesen of Loop City, NE, Vernon (Clarice) Friesen of Henderson, NE, Beverly (Bill) Wiebe-Brown of Cairo, NE, and Eleanor (John) Pauls of Andover, KS; his grandchildren, Melissa (Jonah) Wonnenberg, Matthew Tabke (and fiancé Lucy Rathjen), Nathan Valen, Hannah Valen, Zachary Valen, Seth Friesen, Grace Valen (and fiancé Wyatt Gatrost), Aidan Friesen, Caleb Friesen, Zinash Valen, Michal Tabke, Addisyn Friesen, and Chloe Friesen; and a multitude of nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly.
Leroy is preceded in death by his parents, Klaus H. and Bertha Friesen, his parents-in-law Ruben H. and Esther Friesen, and nephew, Gregory Duerksen.
Memorial donations may be made to Menno-Olivet Care Center, 402 S Pine St, Menno, SD 57045. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Care Center Staff, Pastor Mike, and all his many clients and friends who made living in Menno such a blessing.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 12, 2019