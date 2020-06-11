Rev. LeRoy E. Nevin
Sioux Falls - Rev. LeRoy E. Nevin, 86, went to his heavenly home on Sun., June 7, 2020. His memorial service will be 10 AM Sat., June 20 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls and will be livestreamed. Memorial visitation will be from 10 AM-8 PM Fri., June 19 at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine; 4 children, Philip (Cynthia) Nevin, Ramsey, MN, Joyce Nevin, Sioux Falls, Paul Nevin, Eagan, MN, Joel (Barbara) Nevin, Sioux Falls; 6 grandchildren, Rachel (Taryn) Solan, Kristina Nevin, Joshua Nevin, Johanna Nevin, LeeAnna Nevin, Becca Nevin; 2 brothers, Lloyd (Janice) Nevin, Star Prairie, WI, Sydney Nevin, Spooner, WI; and 3 sisters-in-law, Ida, Lillian and Lotus.
Please consider a donation in memory of Pastor LeRoy to Project CAR at First Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls or the Alzheimer's Association. Obit, online guestbook and link to the livestream at georgeboom.com.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.