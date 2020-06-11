Rev. LeRoy E. Nevin
Rev. LeRoy E. Nevin

Sioux Falls - Rev. LeRoy E. Nevin, 86, went to his heavenly home on Sun., June 7, 2020. His memorial service will be 10 AM Sat., June 20 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls and will be livestreamed. Memorial visitation will be from 10 AM-8 PM Fri., June 19 at the funeral home.

Survivors include his wife, Elaine; 4 children, Philip (Cynthia) Nevin, Ramsey, MN, Joyce Nevin, Sioux Falls, Paul Nevin, Eagan, MN, Joel (Barbara) Nevin, Sioux Falls; 6 grandchildren, Rachel (Taryn) Solan, Kristina Nevin, Joshua Nevin, Johanna Nevin, LeeAnna Nevin, Becca Nevin; 2 brothers, Lloyd (Janice) Nevin, Star Prairie, WI, Sydney Nevin, Spooner, WI; and 3 sisters-in-law, Ida, Lillian and Lotus.

Please consider a donation in memory of Pastor LeRoy to Project CAR at First Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls or the Alzheimer's Association. Obit, online guestbook and link to the livestream at georgeboom.com.






