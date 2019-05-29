Services
Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Sioux Falls - LeRoy Harold Eagle Bear, 73, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26 2019 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls with his wife and family by his side.

A visitation is scheduled from 1:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29 2019 at Miller Funeral Home- Southside, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave in Sioux Falls.

A wake will be held at his mother's home in Norris, South Dakota followed by burial at Looking White Sundance Ground. The Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the services at Miller Funeral Home- Southside. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 29, 2019
