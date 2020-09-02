LeRoy Ebeling
Monroe, SD - LeRoy Ebeling, 77 of Monroe, passed away on September 2, 2020 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN. Funeral Service will be 10:00 AM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Calvary Reformed Church in Monroe. Burial to follow at the Monroe Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, September 4, 2020 at the church. Due to Covid-19, the funeral service will be broadcasted on 89.7 FM in the church parking lot. Arrangements by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home. hofmeisterjones.com