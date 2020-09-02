1/
LeRoy Ebeling
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LeRoy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LeRoy Ebeling

Monroe, SD - LeRoy Ebeling, 77 of Monroe, passed away on September 2, 2020 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN. Funeral Service will be 10:00 AM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Calvary Reformed Church in Monroe. Burial to follow at the Monroe Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, September 4, 2020 at the church. Due to Covid-19, the funeral service will be broadcasted on 89.7 FM in the church parking lot. Arrangements by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home. hofmeisterjones.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Calvary Reformed Church
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Calvary Reformed Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved