Miller Funeral Home - Hartford Chapel
600 S. Western Ave.
Hartford, SD 57033
605-336-2640
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Hartford Chapel
600 S. Western Ave.
Hartford, SD 57033
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home - Hartford Chapel
600 S. Western Ave.
Hartford, SD 57033
LeRoy Heiser Obituary
LeRoy Heiser

Hartford - LeRoy Heiser, 76 of Hartford, SD, passed away with family at his side on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Ava's House.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Mary; sons Randall, Portland, OR, Daniel, Hartford, SD; grandchildren Isabel and Jacob, Sioux Falls, SD; sisters Alma, Fruitland, ID, Viola and Bertha, Eureka, SD, Alvina, Mound City, SD, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 pm on Monday, August 19, 2019, at the Miller Hartford Chapel, 600 S. Western Ave., Hartford, SD. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the Miller Hartford Chapel with burial at the Hartford Community Cemetery.

Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 18, 2019
