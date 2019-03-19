|
LeRoy K. Butenschoen
Sioux Falls, SD - LeRoy K. Butenschoen, 89, died Fri., March 15, 2019. His funeral service will be 10 AM Fri., Mar. 22 at Messiah New Hope Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Thur., Mar. 21 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.
Survivors include his wife, Delores; 3 children, Sheila Croft, Sioux Falls, Kristi Butenschoen, Los Angeles, CA, Brian (Mary) Butenschoen, Roanoke, VA; 3 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; 6 siblings, Henry (Alice) Butenschoen, Chuck Butenschoen, Walt (Marlene) Butenschoen, Ted Butenschoen, Dorothy (Harold) Hurlbert, David (Nancy) Butenschoen, all of Bellingham, WA; 26 nieces; and 17 nephews.
