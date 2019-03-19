Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Messiah New Hope Lutheran Church,
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
LeRoy K. Butenschoen Obituary
LeRoy K. Butenschoen

Sioux Falls, SD - LeRoy K. Butenschoen, 89, died Fri., March 15, 2019. His funeral service will be 10 AM Fri., Mar. 22 at Messiah New Hope Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Thur., Mar. 21 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.

Survivors include his wife, Delores; 3 children, Sheila Croft, Sioux Falls, Kristi Butenschoen, Los Angeles, CA, Brian (Mary) Butenschoen, Roanoke, VA; 3 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; 6 siblings, Henry (Alice) Butenschoen, Chuck Butenschoen, Walt (Marlene) Butenschoen, Ted Butenschoen, Dorothy (Harold) Hurlbert, David (Nancy) Butenschoen, all of Bellingham, WA; 26 nieces; and 17 nephews.

Obit and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 19, 2019
