LeRoy Lawrence Reiter
Sioux Falls - LeRoy Lawrence Reiter, 86, passed away March 11, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in Sioux Falls. He was born on September 14, 1933 in Sioux Falls to Nicholas and Christella (Aurit) Reiter.
LeRoy is survived by his children; Tony (Deb) Reiter of Sioux Falls, Josh (Barb) Reiter of Sioux Falls, and Jill (Donny) Gates of Gardner, CO; 16 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife: Karen Dee Reiter in 2010; son: Timothy David Reiter in 2014; and son: Kim LeRoy Reiter in 2016.
Visitation will be Friday March 13, 5:00 PM at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home with a Memorial Service at 7:00 PM. A Complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.
