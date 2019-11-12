Services
White - Leroy Patrick, age 84 of Brookings, and formerly of White, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at home from an apparent heart attack. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at St. Thomas More Parish in Brookings with burial in Fairview Cemetery at White. Visitations will be 4-6:30 P.M. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at McKnight Community Center in White with a Wake Service at 6:45 P.M. at St. Paul's Catholic Church in White. Eidsness Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.eidsnessfuneralhome.com for a online condolences.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -