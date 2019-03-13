|
|
LeRoy Peterson
Hartford - LeRoy Soren Peterson, 88 years old, of Hartford SD passed away on March 9, 2019 at Good Samaritan Luther Manor.
LeRoy was born November 6, 1930 in Humboldt SD to Christian and Anna Peterson. He was the 6th of 8 children.
He attended school in Hartford SD and after his military service attended shoe repair school in Minneapolis, Minnesota. LeRoy was very patriotic serving in both the Army and the Navy.
He married Janice Hammer on August 28, 1955 in Madison SD. They had three children: Cindy, Randy, and Lori. Family was everything to LeRoy. His greatest joy was when he became Grandpa Pete.
Throughout his life LeRoy worked at a dairy, as a wheat harvester, shoe repairman, delivered and ground feed, drove long haul truck, and worked construction. In retirement he worked on the grounds crew at Central Valley Golf Course and enjoyed fishing.
He was preceded in death by his father, Christian Peterson; mother, Anna Hoeg Peterson; his brothers David Peterson, Albert Peterson, Harry Peterson; sisters: Hulda Robinson, Ruby Hellwig; his son in law, Leo Liesinger and other loved family members.
He is survived by his wife, Janice, their three children: Cindy Liesinger, Randy Peterson, Lori (Brad) Pepper; grandchildren Anna (Tom) Mitchell, Lisa (Tony) VandeMore, Amanda (Christopher) Pepper-Yowell, Nicholas (Kathleen) Pepper and great grandchildren Abigail Mitchell, Ethan Mitchell, Declan VandeMore, Leo VandeMore, Veronica VandeMore, Clarabelle Pepper-Yowell , Brothers Kenneth Peterson and Manny Peterson and many other loved family members.
A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church in Hartford, South Dakota. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Heritage Funeral Home. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 13, 2019