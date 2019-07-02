|
|
LeRoy Quatier
Sioux Falls - LeRoy G. Quatier, age 87 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center surrounded by his family. Private family services were held on Monday, July 1, 2019.
Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Lenora Ida Quatier of Sioux Falls, SD; son, Todd Quatier and his wife, Nancy of Rosholt, SD; daughter, Jamie Lea Jansen and her husband, Jamie Michael of Bloomington, MN; granddaughter, Sarah Quatier of Fargo, ND; grandson, Josh Quatier of Fargo, ND; granddaughter, Kenley Jansen of Bloomington, MN; best friends, Dale Rogers and his wife, Phyllis of Sioux Falls, SD; and a host of additional relatives and friends. Full obituary and online guestbook can be found at www.georgeboom.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 2, 2019