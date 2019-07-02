Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Resources
More Obituaries for LeRoy Quatier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LeRoy Quatier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LeRoy Quatier Obituary
LeRoy Quatier

Sioux Falls - LeRoy G. Quatier, age 87 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center surrounded by his family. Private family services were held on Monday, July 1, 2019.

Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Lenora Ida Quatier of Sioux Falls, SD; son, Todd Quatier and his wife, Nancy of Rosholt, SD; daughter, Jamie Lea Jansen and her husband, Jamie Michael of Bloomington, MN; granddaughter, Sarah Quatier of Fargo, ND; grandson, Josh Quatier of Fargo, ND; granddaughter, Kenley Jansen of Bloomington, MN; best friends, Dale Rogers and his wife, Phyllis of Sioux Falls, SD; and a host of additional relatives and friends. Full obituary and online guestbook can be found at www.georgeboom.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now