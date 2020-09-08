LeRoy Schrank
Sioux Falls, SD - LeRoy L. Schrank, 75, passed away Fri., Apr. 3, 2020. His memorial service will be 1 PM Sat., Sept. 12 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls and will be livestreamed. The family will greet friends at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service.
Survivors include 6 children, Roy Schrank, Valley Springs, SD, Melissa (Richard) Green, Denver, CO, Summer (Jeff) Bilben, Sartell, MN, Sweet Fisher, Stewart (Lori Marken) Polzin, and Seri (Mark) Maassen, all of Sioux Falls, SD; 14 grandchildren; and two siblings, Jim (Susan) Schrank, Sioux Falls and Tina (Donald) Walraven, Erwin, SD. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com
.