LeRoy Schriever
Sioux Falls, SD - In memory of LeRoy Schriever, of Sioux Falls, passed away at the age of 90 on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 surrounded by family and friends at the VA Hospital Hospice.
Family will greet friends on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 5:00-7:00pm at Heritage Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 10:30am on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Mary of 61 years, children Darla (Brad) Goebel, JoAnn (Cory) Neises, David (Susan) Schriever, five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either Our Saviors Lutheran Church or the VA Hospital Hospice. www.heritagesfsd.com
