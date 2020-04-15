Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
LeRoy Thompson
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Luverne, MN
LeRoy "Lee" Thompson

LeRoy "Lee" Thompson Obituary
LeRoy "Lee" Thompson

Sioux Falls, SD - LeRoy "Lee" Thompson, 76, passed away suddenly on April 8, 2020 in Sioux Falls, SD.

A private family service was held at Heritage Funeral Home on Thursday, April 16, 2020 with burial in Luverne, MN. The family looks forward to having a celebration of life later this summer.

Lee is survived by sons, Ryan and Douglas Thompson both of Sioux Falls; and one grandson, Rylie Thompson; sisters Carolyn (Wayne) Holbert of Santee, SC and Diane (Jim) Hickman of New Braunfels, TX; brothers Marty (Anita) Thompson of Chanhassen, MN and Howard (Elaine Knutson) Thompson of Ham Lake, MN; and brother-in-law, Glen Swanson, of Worthington, MN; he is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
