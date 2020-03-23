Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Spies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie M. Spies

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leslie M. Spies Obituary
Leslie M. Spies

Hudson, South Dakota - Leslie M. Spies, 86, of rural Hudson, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Private family committal service will be held at the Willow Township Cemetery at Holly Springs, Iowa. A service open to the public will be held at a future date. The Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley, Iowa is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -