Leslie M. Spies
Hudson, South Dakota - Leslie M. Spies, 86, of rural Hudson, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Private family committal service will be held at the Willow Township Cemetery at Holly Springs, Iowa. A service open to the public will be held at a future date. The Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley, Iowa is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020