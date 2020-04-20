|
|
Leslie Ray 'Les' Tuma
Brookings - Leslie Ray 'Les' Tuma, 67, of Brookings, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the Brookings Hospital. Due to current health concerns, a drive-by visitation will be held in his neighborhood cul-de-sac at 7150 Valley View Circle from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. The family requests everyone who participates to stay in your vehicle as you pass the house. Rude's Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Leslie Ray Tuma was born on November 5, 1952, in Fairbury, NE, the son of Leo and Lillace (Terpening) Tuma. He grew up in Mahaska, KS and graduated from North Central High School in Morrowville, KS. He went on to play football and continued his education at South Dakota State University, in Brookings, SD. Known as the 'Kansas Twister', he became the Jackrabbits all-time rushing leader, which he held for 12 years. His final home game, his senior year, Les rushed for 240 yards in two and a half quarters before getting knocked out of the game. This broke the single game rushing record at SDSU. He met his future wife, Cherry Quinn and soon after college, the couple was married. He went on to be head football coach and assistant girls gymnastics coach at Brookings High School. In 1980, he began his career with Case-IH, which took him to a number of towns throughout the Midwest, before returning to Brookings in 1994, to become owner and general manager of Brookings Equipment Inc. He retired in 2018.
As a season ticket holder, Les was an avid Jackrabbit Football and Basketball fan. He enjoyed golfing. In 1989, he cofounded the Tuma Open Golf Tournament, which will be celebrating its 32nd annual event this July. Les loved his family, and was passionate in following his grandchildren in their activities, especially watching Audre play for Sioux Falls Roosevelt's High School Softball team. He was deeply involved in Junior Achievement in Brookings, teaching 2nd grade and serving as President for several years. Les was known for being genuinely kind, generous and humble. Making special arrangements for his friends, family or customers, was a top priority. He made everyone around him feel loved and important.
In the fall of 2019, Les was inducted into the South Dakota State University Athletic Hall of Fame. His family is so grateful to have celebrated this accomplishment with so many friends and relatives, as we are unable to hold a visitation and memorial service during these times.
Grateful for having shared his life, is his wife, Cherry Tuma of Brookings, SD; his daughter, Quinn Tuma (Derrell Allen) of Houston, TX; his son, Evan Tuma (Krysten Kline) of Phoenix, AZ; two granddaughters, Audreanna Nilges of Sioux Falls, SD and Ally Seamend of Houston, TX; sister, Lindy Badie (Pat) of Omaha, NE; brother, Larry Tuma (Michelle) of Overland Park, KS; step father, Robert Tegethoff of Morrowville, KS; his nieces, Leslie Goertzen (Scott) of Lawrence, KS, Erica Badie of Chicago, IL and Brittany Tuma of Colby, KS; nephew, Mitchell Tuma of Colby, KS; sister-in-law, Cindy Quinn of Prior Lake, MN and a host of relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
