Lester Ensz
Marion - Lester Ensz, 87 died Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Bethany Home in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be at 10:30am Friday, November 8, 2019 at Bethesda Church, rural Marion with burial in the Tieszen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Thursday evening at the church with a Prayer Service at 7:00PM.
Grateful for having shared his life are his children, Deb Noess, Julie (Douglas) Decker, Daryl (Roxane) Ensz, Ronald (Paula) Ensz, Terry (Roxane) Ensz, Tim (Laurie) Ensz, and Arlen (Lisa) Ensz; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019