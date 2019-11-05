Services
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel-Marion - Marion
Broadway and Hieb
Marion, SD 57043
1-605-648-2222
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bethesda Church
Marion , SD
Prayer Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Bethesda Church
Marion , SD
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Bethesda Church
Marion , SD
Lester Ensz Obituary
Marion - Lester Ensz, 87 died Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Bethany Home in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be at 10:30am Friday, November 8, 2019 at Bethesda Church, rural Marion with burial in the Tieszen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Thursday evening at the church with a Prayer Service at 7:00PM.

Grateful for having shared his life are his children, Deb Noess, Julie (Douglas) Decker, Daryl (Roxane) Ensz, Ronald (Paula) Ensz, Terry (Roxane) Ensz, Tim (Laurie) Ensz, and Arlen (Lisa) Ensz; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
