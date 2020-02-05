Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
First Reformed Church
4800 Tomar Rd
Lester Lameyer Obituary
Sioux Falls - Lester E. Lameyer age 90 of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away Tuesday February 4, 2020 at the V.A. Medical Center. Family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 PM, Friday February 7, at Miller Funeral Home 507 S. Main Ave. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM Saturday at First Reformed Church 4800 Tomar Rd. Private burial will be in the East Lawn Cemetery, Sheldon, IA.

Grateful for having shared his life are his children Dale (Sherry) Lameyer, Debra Wallenberg, Diane Lameyer-Houck (Bob), and Jamie Lameyer, all of Sioux Falls, step-sons Jerry (Mary) Freeman, Arnolds Park, IA, Jeffrey (Cindy) Freeman, Sheldon, IA, a step-daughter, Jane (Steve) Freeman-Baker, Sioux Falls, son in-law, Curt Boyd, Dallas, TX; 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

His parents, wife Virginia, 2 brothers Harold and Robert, and a sister Betty, step-daughter Julie Boyd and son in-law Steve Wallenberg preceded him in death.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
