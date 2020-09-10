Lester Leo Koster
Lester Leo Koster was born in Lincoln County, Minnesota on February 19, 1934 to Leo Koster and Esther Trautman Koster. He was the oldest sibling of seven children. He attended District #50 Lincoln County Rural School where he was the only student in his class through the eighth grade. Les was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Verdi, Minnesota, in March,1948. He attended high school in Lake Benton, Minnesota, lettering in basketball, baseball and football and graduating in 1952. After graduation, Les worked at the local lumber yard in Lake Benton until he entered the US Army from 1954-56. In the Army, Les was an artillery crewman, private first class assigned to A BTRY 94th AAA BN. While in the service, he was a catcher for the army baseball team stationed in Germany. After the Army, Les attended Mankato State. He married Carol Hagedorn on June 21, 1959. He graduated from Mankato State with a major in accounting and a minor in economics in 1962. Les was an Auditor for the Office of the Inspector General, USDA in Watertown, SD. He also worked in Lenexa, Kansas, and Huron, SD, where he was promoted to Audit Supervisor. In 1979, Les became an Assistant Regional Inspector General in Temple, TX. He held this position until he retired in 2000.
His interests included: bowling, golf, duplicate bridge, fishing, hunting and watching all sports especially the Texas Longhorns and the Minnesota Vikings. The highlight of his golf years was winning the Huron Invitational Golf Tournament in 1976, as well as winning the OIG Retiree Poky Open. His passion also included restoring vintage Mustangs. He was a devout Christain and member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Positions that he held on the church council included, president and then treasurer for many years.
He was a loving and attentive husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather. His life motto was: God first, family second and then work.
He is survived by his wife Carol Koster of Temple, daughters, Betsy Perez and husband Hernan of Temple and Vava Terhune and husband Bill of San Antonio, and 3 grandsons, John Zarsky, Will Terhune, and Bryce Terhune. He is also survived brothers, David Koster and wife Elizabeth of Marshall, MN, Byrl Koster and wife Karen of Tyler, MN, Dale Koster and wife Sharron of Atlanta, GA, Joel Koster and wife Kathy of Lake Benton, MN, a sister Diann Moon and husband Gene of Burnsville, MN, a brother-in-law Jerry Kuhn of Waseca, MN, and many nieces and nephews. Lester is preceded in death by his parents Leo and Esther and a sister Verna Kuhn. In lieu of flowers memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church 2106 Marlinwood Rd. Temple, Texas 76502 or to the Cultural Activities Center 3011 N. 3rd Temple, Texas 76501 would be appreciated.
Interment will be at 11:00 a.m. on September 15, 2020, at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 TX-195, Killeen, TX 76542. Funeral services will be on September 15, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2016 Marlandwood Rd, Temple, TX 76502. Seating will be limited at the church. The service will be live streamed at www.facdebook.com/tlctemple
. Blessed be his memory.