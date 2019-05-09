|
|
Levi William Deutsch
Sioux Falls - Levi William Deutsch, 9 day old son, of Brant and Lynette (Drenth) Deutsch, passed away on May 4, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Community Reformed Church (6800 E. 41st St) in Sioux Falls.
Grateful for having shared his life are his parents; and two siblings, Hallie and Easton Deutsch; and a host of other relatives. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 9, 2019