Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Community Reformed Church
6800 E. 41st St
Sioux Falls, SD
Levi William Deutsch

Levi William Deutsch Obituary
Levi William Deutsch

Sioux Falls - Levi William Deutsch, 9 day old son, of Brant and Lynette (Drenth) Deutsch, passed away on May 4, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Community Reformed Church (6800 E. 41st St) in Sioux Falls.

Grateful for having shared his life are his parents; and two siblings, Hallie and Easton Deutsch; and a host of other relatives. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 9, 2019
