Services
Chapel Hill Funeral Home & Crematory
901 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 335-2286
Resources
More Obituaries for Lien Pudwill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lien Pudwill


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lien Pudwill Obituary
Lien Pudwill

Sioux Falls - Lien Thi Pudwill reposed in the Lord on Sunday Dec. 22 at her home at the age of 59.

She was born in Saigon, Vietnam on Aug. 2, 1960 where she resided until 1998 when she moved to the US to marry her husband, Randolph Pudwill, in Worchester, MA. To this union two children were born, Dorothea Pudwill and Theodora Pudwill. The family returned to Sioux Falls in 2004. Lien worked for Starmark Cabinetry for many years.

She is survived by her husband, daughters, and eight brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be at the family residence at 4304 E. Belmont Cir. in Sioux Falls on Thursday afternoon Dec. 26 and Friday morning Dec. 27. The burial service will begin at noon on Friday followed by entombment in the Family mausoleum at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. chapehillfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lien's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -