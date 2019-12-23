|
|
Lien Pudwill
Sioux Falls - Lien Thi Pudwill reposed in the Lord on Sunday Dec. 22 at her home at the age of 59.
She was born in Saigon, Vietnam on Aug. 2, 1960 where she resided until 1998 when she moved to the US to marry her husband, Randolph Pudwill, in Worchester, MA. To this union two children were born, Dorothea Pudwill and Theodora Pudwill. The family returned to Sioux Falls in 2004. Lien worked for Starmark Cabinetry for many years.
She is survived by her husband, daughters, and eight brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be at the family residence at 4304 E. Belmont Cir. in Sioux Falls on Thursday afternoon Dec. 26 and Friday morning Dec. 27. The burial service will begin at noon on Friday followed by entombment in the Family mausoleum at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. chapehillfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019