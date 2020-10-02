1/1
Lillian I. Arends
1936 - 2020
Lillian I. Arends

Sioux Falls - Lillian Arends, 84, of Sioux Falls, died Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Good Samaritan Luther Manor in Sioux Falls.

Lillian Irene McMaster was born September 27, 1936 at Sioux Falls, SD. She grew up in Sioux Falls where she received her education, graduating from Washington High School. Following high school, she attended Presentation College where she earned a nursing degree as a registered nurse.

On March 17, 1957 she was united in marriage with Henry R. Arends in Sioux Falls. Following their marriage, the couple lived in Sioux Falls where Lillian worked as a registered nurse for Avera McKennan Hospital while raising her children, George, Sandra and Jim. She retired from McKennan in 2001 with 47 years of service.

She enjoyed cooking for her family and also liked to travel south with Henry. Lillian cherished time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Henry preceded her in death on October 11, 2017.

Grateful for having shared her life are her children, George (Mary Ann) Arends, Sandra Gunderson and James (Sheila) Arends, all of Sioux Falls; 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Wilma DeBuck of Omaha, NE.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her twin sister, Lula Robertson; and three brothers, Virgil, Melvin and Bill.

Memorial services will begin 10:30 am Monday at Miller Funeral Home, Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 1:00-3:00 pm Sunday at the Miller Southside Chapel.

The family respectfully requests that all people in attendance at the visitation and the memorial service, to please wear a mask.

Lillian's funeral will be live streamed over the Miller Funeral Home You Tube Channel. You may access this live stream by going to https://youtu.be/37fXmGe0aow

www.millerfh.com






Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel
OCT
5
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 336-2640
