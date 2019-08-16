Services
Dingmann Funeral Home
300 N Kniss Ave
Luverne, MN 56156
(507) 283-4567
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Catherine Catholic Church
Luverne, SD
Prayer Service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Catherine Catholic Church
Luverne, SD
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Catherine Catholic Church
Luverne, SD
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Catherine Catholic Church
Luverne, SD
Lillian LaVonne Willers


1933 - 2019
Lillian LaVonne Willers Obituary
Lillian LaVonne Willers

Luverne - LILLIAN LaVONNE WILLERS, age 86, of Luverne, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at the Sanford Luverne Hospice Cottage. She was born on July 30, 1933 in Luverne, MN to Henry and Anna (Kirpes) Deitermann. She grew up on a farm near Beaver Creek, MN, and attended country school north of Beaver Creek. Her and her family later moved to Luverne, where she graduated from Luverne High School in 1951.

Lillian married Allen B. Willers on January 23, 1952 and lived most of their lives on a farm near Beaver Creek, MN. They moved to Luverne in 1996. While her husband was stationed in San Diego, CA, she owned and operated a Malt Shop in San Diego. During her lifetime, she also worked in a soda shop in Sioux Falls, SD as a grocery checker in Luverne, and remained an active farm wife & homemaker.

She was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church in Luverne, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and an active LCCW member. She enjoyed playing cards, square dancing, and spent many hours creatively writing plays for anniversary celebrations and local Pleasant View Player picnics. She was a devoted Mother and loved her children, eleven grandchildren, and twenty three great-grandchildren dearly.

Lillian is survived by her husband, Allen, of sixty seven years, Luverne; their children, Mark (Karen) Willers, Beaver Creek; Sharon (Tom) Wieneke, Jackson; Michael (Kristy) Willers, Beaver Creek; and Barbara (Regg) Glawe, Peoria, IL; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; a foster daughter, Tammy Eugenius; and very dear close friends, Sharon DeVries and Harveen & Bruce Gluf.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Cheryl Ann; and seven siblings.

Visitation will be from 3-6 pm Sunday, with Parish Prayers at 6 pm, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Luverne. Visitation also one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Funeral Mass will be Monday at 10:30 am at St. Catherine Catholic Church officiated by Monsignor Gerald Kosse. Burial will be in the St. Catherine Catholic Cemetery.

To view an online obituary or order flowers, please visit dingmannandsons.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 16, 2019
