Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Lillian Rice Obituary
Lillian Rice

Fridley, MN - Lillian Rice age 95 formerly of Sioux Falls, passed away Monday July 8, 2019 in Fridley, MN. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm Friday July 12, at Miller Funeral Home 507 S. Main Avenue, with a time of fellowship and refreshments before the committal rites at Hills of Rest Cemetery.

Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Daniel (Dee) Sampson, Williamsburg, VA, Donnis Ost, Coon Rapids, MN, Joy (Brian) Cluts, Venice, FL, and Kristie (Joseph) Zimmer, Andover, MN; 9 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Published in The Argus Leader on July 10, 2019
