Lillie "Lil" Gloe
Lillie 'Lil' Gloe

Lennox - Lillie 'Lil' Gloe, 92, of Lennox, SD, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Sanford USD Medical Center, Sioux Falls, SD.

Lillie Hertha Weiss was born on May 30, 1928 at Hetland, SD, the daughter of Adolph and Hertha (Rusch) Weiss. She grew up on a farm near Arlington, SD and graduated from Hetland High School in nearby Hetland, SD.

On February 22, 1950 she was united in marriage to Karl Gloe at Badger, SD. Karl and Lillie lived in DeSmet, SD and Sioux Falls before moving to Lennox in 1956. Lillie was an active and faithful member of First English Lutheran Church, Lennox where she served as a Sunday school teacher and secretary of WELCA. She supported other organizations in Lennox, serving as a delegate to the Union Gospel Mission, Girl Scout Cookie and Nut Chairman, Cub Scout Den Mother, Lennox American Legion Auxiliary Chaplin and Legion Auxiliary Gift Shop Chairman. Lillie was an active member of the Lennox Senior Center, volunteering for special fundraising events, delivering Meals on Wheels, and leading exercise classes.

Besides her parents and husband, Lillie was preceded in death by her twin sister Lila Brown and a brother, Arnold Weiss. She is survived by her brother, Donald Weiss and sister, Dorothy Mueller.

Grateful for having shared her life are her children: Harvey Gloe, Casper, WY, Valerie (Russ) Wendt, Lennox, SD and Alan (Patti) Gloe, La Garita, CO. Lillie also enjoyed her life with six grandchildren: Alisha, Bobbie Lin, Zachary, Matthew, Kaitlin and Marcus; two great-grandchildren: Collin and Emma. No services will be held. Burial will be at the Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, SD at a later date.




Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
