|
|
Lillie Schmidt
Marion - Lillie Schmidt, 90, of Marion passed away on Nov. 11th at the Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion. Funeral Services will be Saturday, Nov. 16th at 10:30 am at Bethesda Church of rural Marion. Vistation will be Friday, Nov. 15th from 2-3:30 pm at the Tieszen Memorial Home Chapel and continue from 5-7 pm at Bethesda Church.
Lillie Doonan married Clarence Schmidt in 1949. Clarence passed away in 2016. Surviving children include Brian (Kathy) Schmidt, Ranee Schmidt, and Kent (Sandy) Schmidt, all of Marion, 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Walter's Funeral Home of Marion.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019