Linda Carol Skinner
Freeman, SD - Linda Carol Catron Skinner, 71, went to her heavenly home Friday July 3rd, 2020. She will be laid to rest through Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, SD. Per her wishes, there will not be a service. She would prefer to be remembered as she was.
Linda was born on October 22nd, 1948 to Ray and Frances (Shepard) Catron, in Mount Vernon, IL. Linda loved to spend time with family, cross stich, make jewelry, travel and read.
Grateful to have shared her life are her children; Melissa Duerksen of Belle Rive, IL, Janice Palmer of Freeman, SD, Harry Rowland of Tyndell, SD and Ashley Skinner of Vermillion, SD, as well as 5 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Gary Catron. www.heritagesfsd.com