Linda Egge
Sioux Falls - Linda Egge, Sioux Falls, SD, died May 7, 2019, in Sioux Falls, SD. She was 65.
Linda Kay Egge was born February 16, 1954, in Sioux Falls, SD, to Marlow and Evelyn (Nelson) Egge. She was raised in Sioux Falls and had attended Jefferson Elementary School, Edison Jr. High School, and Washington Senior High School, graduating in 1972. Following her graduation, she attended the University of South Dakota. Linda then moved to Macon, Georgia, where she worked for Capricorn Records.
She later returned to Sioux Falls where she helped care for her niece and nephew, and later worked for many years as a telephone relay operator for Services for the Deaf. Linda had also worked in the credit card industry before recently retiring.
Grateful for having shared her life are her brother, Jack (Kathy) Egge, Sioux Falls, SD; and her niece, Kalysa Egge, also of Sioux Falls, SD. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marlow and Evelyn; her sister, JoAnn; and her nephew, Jordan.
The family will be present to greet friends from 2-4 Sunday afternoon at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 10, 2019