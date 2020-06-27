Linda Hanson
Sioux Falls - Linda Joyce Hanson, age 67, of Sioux Falls, passed away at her apartment in Sioux Falls. A private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery, Garretson. Visitation, with the family present, will be from 5-7:00 PM Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Garretson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Make-A-Wish Foundation or your favorite charity.
Linda was born on December 30, 1952, at Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Grant and Eleanor (Hafner) Hanson. She grew up in Garretson and graduated from Garretson High School. After high school, she completed inhalation therapist training in Sioux Falls. She was employed by McKennan Hospital/Avera Health for over 40 years and retired three and a half years ago. She was very smart in her field and many people appreciated all she did. Patients loved her and would open up to her about many things.
Linda loved to travel and took all her nieces and nephews on cruises for their high school graduation. She was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan and was also a talented cross-stitcher and knitter. But the thing that brought her the most joy was spending time with and spoiling her nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Linda is survived by her brother, Norman (LuAnn) Hanson, Wilmot; sister, JoEllen (Tim) Benson, Beaver Creek; nieces & nephews: Grant (Jen) Hanson, Valerie (Stephen) Duncan, Kelly (Erin) Tisdell, Katie (Andy) Stoakes, Eric (Adria) Benson; and ten great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a great nephew, Solomon Duncan.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.