Linda Harris
Sioux Falls - Linda Harris, age, 71, of Sioux Falls died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital.
Memorial Services will begin at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Calvary Chapel Sioux Falls with inurnment at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery in Huron at a later date. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church.
Linda Sue Harris was born on October 5, 1948 in Beadle County, South Dakota to Arthur and Edith (Hibbard) Cutter. She was raised and graduated from Huron High School. Later on Linda attended college and obtained her LPN License and worked at the VA Hospital for 20 years. Linda married Jerry L. Harris on September 11, 1993 in Sturgis, SD. Linda loved to color, paint, play Bingo and lead Bible Studies. She will be remembered for her love of her family, church family, her apartment community and her LORD.
Grateful for having shared in her life are her daughter, Melissa (Ciro) Rosas of Tea; daughter in law, Billie Cutter of Spencer, TN; step-daughter, Debra Barnes of North Carolina; 7 grandchildren, Albert Maceo-Rosas, Philemon Rosas, Tatum Moeding, Nike Rosas, Michael Rosas, Padan Cutter, Yasha (Sam) Bittner; 2 great grandchildren, Jason and Adriana; 3 step-grandchildren, Rebecca, Gracie, Libby; a sister, Pearl (Larry) Klein of Harrison, SD and many nieces and nephews.
Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Harris; son, Christopher Cutter; step-son, Matthew Harris; her parents; nephew, Alan Moeding and a sister, Edith England. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020