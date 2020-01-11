Services
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:45 AM
Ascension Church
801 S. East Ave.
Oak Park, IL
Linda Houser-Marko Obituary
Linda Houser-Marko

Oak Park - July 20, 1970 - January 9, 2020

Linda Houser-Marko, age 49, of Oak Park, formerly of Columbia, MO and Sioux Falls, SD; beloved wife of Shaun; cherished mother of Claire and Maggie; devoted daughter of Betsy and the late Robert Houser and daughter in law of Eugene and Mary Ann Marko; dear sister of Robert (Barb) Houser and Debra (Melinda Belcher) Houser and sister in law of Greg (Julie) and Jerry (Kelli) Marko and Stephanie (Toni) Ribas; caring aunt of Thomas and Suzie Houser and Emily (Robert) Hess, Josie (Pete) Hegarty, Max and Jackie Marko, Pau, Emma and Nora Ribas. Linda was a graduate of Washington Senior High School in Sioux Falls, SD, Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, MN and her Master's and Ph.D. in Social Phycology from the University of Missouri in Columbia, MO. Linda was a Social Psychologist for the past 10 years with the Johnson O'Connor Research Foundation in Chicago. Visitation Friday 4 to 8 p.m. January 17 at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Friends and family will meet at Ascension Church, 801 S. East Ave., Oak Park on Saturday January 18 for Mass at 9:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Beyond Hunger (gobeyondhunger.org) are appreciated.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020
