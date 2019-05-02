Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Prayer Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
7:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Burial
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery
Salem, SD
Linda Kay (Chase) Vogel


Linda Kay (Chase) Vogel Obituary
Linda Kay (Chase) Vogel

Sioux Falls - Linda K. (Chase) Vogel, 65, of Sioux Falls passed away surrounded by her family at Dougherty Hospice in Sioux Falls on April 30, 2019. Funeral mass will begin at 10:30 am on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. Burial will follow at 1:30 pm at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Salem. Visitation will begin at 5:30 pm on Friday with a 7 pm prayer service at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls.

Linda Chase was born August 22, 1953 in Sioux Falls, SD to John and Denise (Sadler) Chase. She grew up near Canistota and graduated from Canistota High School. Linda started her career in the insurance business and later chose to put herself through nursing school. She worked as a nurse at the VA in Sioux Falls for 21 years before retiring. Linda was a member of St. Lambert Catholic Church until 2002 when she moved to the west side of Sioux Falls and became a member of St. Michael's. She loved her family and was a proud Godmother to four nieces, Stacy, Christina, Kelsey and Allyson.

Linda is survived by: her son, John (Erin) Vogel of Vermillion, SD; grandsons, Sam and Jack Vogel of Vermillion, SD; siblings, Gene (Patti) Chase of Stewartsville, MO, Gary (Bev) Chase of Sioux Falls, SD, Karen (Bill) Grocott of Humboldt, Cindy (Paul) Ansell of Garretson, Lynette Chase of Sioux Falls, SD, Rhonda (Jeff) Erickson of Crooks, SD, Gregg Chase of Sioux Falls, SD and Andrea (Dave) Haga of Crooks, SD; a sister-in-law, Monica Chase of Salem and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Ron Chase. www.kinzleyfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 2, 2019
