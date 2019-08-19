Services
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
(605) 336-2640
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Interment
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Hope Lutheran Cemetery
Delmont, SD

1936 - 2019
Linda Keefe Obituary
Linda Keefe

Sioux Falls - Linda Loa (Misterek) Keefe was born in Mitchell, SD, to Elmer and Ella (Singer) Misterek on May 6, 1936. She was the eldest of five children. After graduating from Delmont High School in 1954, she earned an RN degree from Methodist Hospital School of Nursing. On September 16, 1962 she was united in marriage to Gerald Keefe and settled in Bridgewater, SD.

Linda passed away on August 16, 2019, at Trail Ridge Retirement Community in Sioux Falls.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald, daughters Laura (Jay) Ericson, Nisland, SD; Jeanne (Layne) Wing, Rapid City, SD, Gretchen (Steve) Palmer, Piedmont, SD; and Jennifer (John Coplin) Keefe, Idaho Falls, ID. Five grandchildren: Ellie, Ethan, Erica, Katie, and Addie. Sisters Carol (Cliff) Blake, Prescott, AZ; Ruth (John) Kato, Juneau, AK, and Joan LaFleur, Lakewood, CO and Aunt Esther Misterek, Mesa, AZ.

Memorial Services will be held 10:30am Tuesday August 20, 2019, at Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st Street in Sioux Falls. Interment will follow 2:00pm Tuesday at Hope Lutheran Cemetery, Delmont, SD.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 19, 2019
