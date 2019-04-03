|
Linda Kotzea
Freeman - Linda Kotzea 66, of Freeman passed away Sunday at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be Saturday April 6 at 10:30AM at St Boniface Catholic Church (28703 444th Ave) of rural Freeman. Burial will be at the Webster Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 5PM to 7PM Friday with a prayer service at 7PM at the church. Linda is survived be her parents Donald and Marcella Kotzea. Brothers; Alan (Ruth) Kotzea, Dale Kotzea, and Jon Kotzea and sister-in-law Deb Nordstrom.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 3, 2019