Services
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St Boniface Catholic Church
Prayer Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
St Boniface Catholic Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St Boniface Catholic Church
28703 444th Ave
Freeman, SD
View Map
Freeman - Linda Kotzea 66, of Freeman passed away Sunday at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be Saturday April 6 at 10:30AM at St Boniface Catholic Church (28703 444th Ave) of rural Freeman. Burial will be at the Webster Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 5PM to 7PM Friday with a prayer service at 7PM at the church. Linda is survived be her parents Donald and Marcella Kotzea. Brothers; Alan (Ruth) Kotzea, Dale Kotzea, and Jon Kotzea and sister-in-law Deb Nordstrom.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 3, 2019
