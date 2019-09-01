|
Linda Marie Harding
Sioux Falls, SD - Linda Marie Harding, 72, passed away at the Prince of Peace Transitional Care Unit on August 29, 2019. Linda was born in Sioux Falls to Les and Florence Harding on July 11, 1947. Linda graduated from O'Gorman High School in 1965 and later graduated from the University of South Dakota with a BS in Nursing. She was an oncology nurse with Dr. David Elson for 34 years.
Linda is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Harding (Moab, Utah) and Elaine Combs (Sioux Falls); nieces, Christine Brooks, Shelli Peterson, Kate Price and Jennifer Mack; nephews, Jeff Harding, Chad McConnell, Mark McConnell, Seth Combs and Matthew Combs; several great-nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Gerri Harding and Melanie Harding; good friends, David and Julie Elson and Kathy Wilson; and her beloved dog, Bindi. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, and 4 brothers, Roger, Steve, Dave and John.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home from 5:30-7:00pm with a wake service at 7:00pm.www.heritgesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 1, 2019