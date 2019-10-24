|
|
Linda Marie Morey
Mora, MN - January 25, 1955 - October 22, 2019
Linda went home to be with God on October 22, 2019, after being diagnosed with a glioblastoma earlier this year. A resident of Mora, Minnesota, Linda was preceded in her passing by her mother Jessie M. King, brother Wayne E. King, and nephew Robert L. Hardy, III. She awaits her family and friends in the presence of God survived by her children Jim L. Morey, Jr.; Brent M. Morey; Vanessa L. Morey; ten grandchildren; father Leo E. King; brothers Gordon L. King and E. Cordell King; and sisters Theresa A. Reed, Kelli R. Grubbs, and Mary G. Hardy.
Linda was born on January 25, 1955 in Mitchell, South Dakota. As a child, her family also lived in Rapid City, South Dakota, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She graduated from Webster City High School in Webster City, Iowa, in 1973 and married Jim Morey later that year. Linda and Jim were stationed in several locations in the U.S. Air Force including McConnell AFB near Wichita, Kansas, and Ellsworth AFB near Rapid City, South Dakota. She moved to Minnesota in recent years to be closer to her children and grandchildren, who were the light of her life.
Linda had a rare gift in that she was able to love easily. She touched the people in her life in powerful ways. Even after her diagnosis, Linda was extremely positive and never complained about what she was going through. In fact, she often lifted other people's spirits. A caregiver at heart, Linda from a young age wanted to have a family of her own. The love she so easily gave to others she used to build a strong family.
A memorial service will be held at Noon on October 26 at the Dresser-Methven Funeral Home, 124 Maple East Ave. in Mora with visitation and viewing beginning at 10 A.M. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations and memorials may be made in Linda's name to the:
Glioblastoma Foundation
P.O.Box 62066
Durham, NC 27715
Or directly online at: https://glioblastomafoundation.org/get-involved/donate
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019