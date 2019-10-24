Services
Dresser-Methven Funeral Home - Mora
124 Maple Avenue East
Mora, MN 55051
(320) 679-1822
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Morey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Marie Morey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Marie Morey Obituary
Linda Marie Morey

Mora, MN - January 25, 1955 - October 22, 2019

Linda went home to be with God on October 22, 2019, after being diagnosed with a glioblastoma earlier this year. A resident of Mora, Minnesota, Linda was preceded in her passing by her mother Jessie M. King, brother Wayne E. King, and nephew Robert L. Hardy, III. She awaits her family and friends in the presence of God survived by her children Jim L. Morey, Jr.; Brent M. Morey; Vanessa L. Morey; ten grandchildren; father Leo E. King; brothers Gordon L. King and E. Cordell King; and sisters Theresa A. Reed, Kelli R. Grubbs, and Mary G. Hardy.

Linda was born on January 25, 1955 in Mitchell, South Dakota. As a child, her family also lived in Rapid City, South Dakota, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She graduated from Webster City High School in Webster City, Iowa, in 1973 and married Jim Morey later that year. Linda and Jim were stationed in several locations in the U.S. Air Force including McConnell AFB near Wichita, Kansas, and Ellsworth AFB near Rapid City, South Dakota. She moved to Minnesota in recent years to be closer to her children and grandchildren, who were the light of her life.

Linda had a rare gift in that she was able to love easily. She touched the people in her life in powerful ways. Even after her diagnosis, Linda was extremely positive and never complained about what she was going through. In fact, she often lifted other people's spirits. A caregiver at heart, Linda from a young age wanted to have a family of her own. The love she so easily gave to others she used to build a strong family.

A memorial service will be held at Noon on October 26 at the Dresser-Methven Funeral Home, 124 Maple East Ave. in Mora with visitation and viewing beginning at 10 A.M. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations and memorials may be made in Linda's name to the:

Glioblastoma Foundation

P.O.Box 62066

Durham, NC 27715

Or directly online at: https://glioblastomafoundation.org/get-involved/donate
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now