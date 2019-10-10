Services
Miller Funeral Home - Southside
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 336-2640
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home - Southside
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Linda Peterson Obituary
Linda Peterson

Sioux Falls - Linda Peterson, lifetime resident of Sioux Falls, SD, and longtime resident of LifeScape, died October 9, 2019, at Sanford USD Medical Center. She was 71.

Grateful for having shared her life are her sister, Sandra Broesder; brother, Byron Peterson; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Dennis.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 am Monday, October 14, 2019, at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave (81st and Minnesota Ave - across from Landscape Gardens)

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
