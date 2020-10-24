Linden Anderson

Linden AndersonSioux Falls - Linden Dennis Anderson, 80 of Sioux Falls, SD, died Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Village, Sioux Falls.Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Gloria Anderson; two sons, Daniel (Monica Phillips) Anderson and Darin Anderson; and three brothers, Rod Anderson, Mark (Colette) Anderson and Doug (Marnell) Anderson.Linden is preceded in death by his parents, Verlie and Mildred (Starzl) Anderson and a brother David.Funeral service 11:00 am, Military Honors to follow, with family present to greet friends beginning at 10:00 am on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st Street, Sioux Falls, SD. Interment Spring Valley Baptist Cemetery, Hurley, SD. The service will be livestreamed on the Miller Funeral Home YouTube channel.