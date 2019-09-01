|
|
Lisa A. Abbas
Sioux Falls - Lisa A. Abbas, 43, died Sat., Aug. 17, 2019 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Her Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 AM Sat., Sept. 7 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. The family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Lisa's family also asks that relatives and friends join them for a benefit in memory of Lisa from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, September 7th at the 18th Amendment, 1301 W. 41st St. in Sioux Falls.
Survivors include her husband, Chad; her mother, Karen Janssen, Sioux Falls; her brother, Bryan Janssen, Parker, SD; her parents-in-law, Ellen and Arland Abbas, Lennox, SD; her sister-in-law, Anna Abbas, Lennox; her brother-in-law, Todd (Heather) Abbas, Sioux Falls; a niece, Ava Lynn and nephew, Jase; her Goddaughter, Alyvia Hutchenson; and her very special friends, Angela Saufley, Alissa Evans and Amanda and Cody Scholten.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Lisa to the Lisa Abbas Benefit Fund at any First Premier Bank location. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 1, 2019