Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
18th Amendment
1301 W. 41st St.
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Abbas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa A. Abbas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa A. Abbas Obituary
Lisa A. Abbas

Sioux Falls - Lisa A. Abbas, 43, died Sat., Aug. 17, 2019 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Her Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 AM Sat., Sept. 7 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. The family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Lisa's family also asks that relatives and friends join them for a benefit in memory of Lisa from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, September 7th at the 18th Amendment, 1301 W. 41st St. in Sioux Falls.

Survivors include her husband, Chad; her mother, Karen Janssen, Sioux Falls; her brother, Bryan Janssen, Parker, SD; her parents-in-law, Ellen and Arland Abbas, Lennox, SD; her sister-in-law, Anna Abbas, Lennox; her brother-in-law, Todd (Heather) Abbas, Sioux Falls; a niece, Ava Lynn and nephew, Jase; her Goddaughter, Alyvia Hutchenson; and her very special friends, Angela Saufley, Alissa Evans and Amanda and Cody Scholten.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Lisa to the Lisa Abbas Benefit Fund at any First Premier Bank location. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now