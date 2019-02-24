|
Services
1331 Eastern Boulevard North
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home
1331 Eastern Boulevard North
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
View Map
Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home
1331 Eastern Boulevard North
Memorial service
View Map
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Lisa Michele Norgard
Hagerstown - Lisa Michele Norgard (Anderson) died peacefully surrounded by her daughters, parents, and loved ones on February 18th, 2019 in Hagerstown, Maryland at the age of 53.
Lisa is survived by her parents, Dr. Emory and Mrs. Geraldine Anderson of Marstons Mills, Mass., children, Ms. Kristina Lilia and Ms. Elisabet "Betsy" Mae Norgard of Hagerstown; siblings, Dr. Philip D. Anderson his wife Sophie Broderick and their daughter, Katherine of Brookline, Mass., Mr. John E. Anderson his wife Christine Anderson and their children Cole and Nathan of South Grafton, Mass.; sister-in-laws, Barbara Norgard and her life-partner Pamela Leindecker of San Francisco, Calif, Linda Karr and husband Michael of Madison, WI. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Eric Alan Walter Norgard.
Lisa was born on June 1st, 1965 in Minneapolis, MN. She graduated from Falmouth High School in 1983 and went on to Luther College in Decorah, IA where she graduated with a degree in Psychology in 1987. After college, Lisa participated in Tentmakers in Minneapolis, became a Youth Director at First Lutheran Church in Rush City, MN and then worked for Lutheran Youth Encounter (LYE) in Minneapolis and eventually joined the LYE Musical Ministry Team (New Dawn) with whom she traveled to the Phillipeans and New Zealand. After completing that in late summer 1991, she lived for about 9 months with her parents who, at the time, were living in Copenhagen, Denmark, where her father was working for an intergovernmental marine science organization. After returning to the US in 1992, Lisa worked for Prudential Home Morgage in Minneapolis, MN, Source One Morgage in Madison, WI, and American Family Insurance in Madison, WI. She met Eric, who was associate pastor at Fox Point Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, WI, and they were married in 1997. Lisa and Eric moved to Needham, Mass. where their first daughter, Kristina, was born in 2000; Lisa worked for Gersten Financial and Eric served as pastor of Grace Lutheran Church. The couple later moved to Sioux Falls, SD where their second daughter Betsy was born in 2002 and the family served Messiah New Hope Lutheran Church. After moving to Hagerstown, MD, Lisa began substitute teaching and later found her passion as a Para-Professional and quickly found a love for working with special education students at Paramount Elementary, Northern Middle, Marshall Street, and Eastern Elementary. Her husband, Eric, who was pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church, passed away in 2011 and ever since then, Lisa worked incredibly hard to make sure she and her girls, lived, loved, and led the best lives they could. She loved her girls more than anything in this world. Lisa was the Girl Scout troop leader, helped with the Band Boosters, worked as the concession stand cashier at North Hagerstown High, cheered on endless lacrosse games and cross country meets, attended art shows, field trips, band/chorus concerts, musicals and plays; everything her daughters were involved in, she was there. Lisa loved her heritage in the Scandinavian countries, especially Norway, and took her daughters on a memorable trip to Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Iceland in the summer of 2017. Lisa loved dogs and most recently often helped transport rescue dogs in the Tri-State area to help them get to good homes.
In 2014, Lisa was diagnosed with cancer (multiple myeloma), but that did not stop her. Lisa was resilient, strong, positive, and a true force to be reckoned with; she believed she could beat it and never stopped wavering in that belief. She is remembered for her beautiful smile and soul that lit up the world and the lives of everyone she met. She was everyone's best friend. Her kindness, openness, and accepting heart for others changed the world for good. She was an incredibly positive, helpful, caring, and compassionate mom, daughter, sister, and friend who believed she was a child of God and that He was going to take care of her. She was known for her intense positivity and outlook on life, believing that you should always look on the bright side of life and choose to be happy.
A visitation is scheduled for 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm and a second session from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, March 1st at Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD.
A memorial service is scheduled for 10:00 am on Saturday, March 2nd at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hagerstown, with a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall. Rev. Sarah Wright will officiate the service. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Lisa's life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to TracysDogs at 11765 West Avenue, #141, San Antonio, TX 78216 and/or The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation: P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238.
The family would like to thank and extend their gratitude and love to all of the people who have helped Lisa and her family over the years, especially those in the medical profession in Hagerstown, Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, and elsewhere who treated her. Lisa particularly loved all the staff at the John Marsh Cancer Center in Hagerstown.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 24, 2019
