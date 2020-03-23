|
Lizanne Lyn Bute
Sioux Falls - Lizanne Lyn Bute, age 61, died on Sunday, March 22, 2020. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. A public celebration of life service will be held later this summer.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Dale Bute; five children, Kelli (Jeff) Wagner, Aaron (Liz) Bute, Shannon Bute, Sarah (Jon) Beeler and Patrick (Rachel) Bute; two grandchildren, Chase and Abby Wagner; five siblings, Tami (Rob) Thiry, Mike Ortman, Terese Ortman, Jon Ortman, and Melanie (Brian) Postma; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Noreen "Dolly" Ortman. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020