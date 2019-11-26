|
Lloyd Bullerman, PhD
Sioux Falls - Lloyd B. Bullerman, PhD, 80, died Mon., Nov. 25, 2019. His Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Sat., Nov. 30 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Sioux Falls, with entombment at 1 PM Mon., Dec. 2 at Calvary Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum, Lincoln, NE. Visitation begins at 5 PM Fri., Nov. 29 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM and a Wake service, Holy Rosary and Chaplet of Divine Mercy starts at 7 PM.
Survivors include wife, Kathy; 4 children, Lisa Flores, Wilmont, MN, Mike (Michelle) Bullerman, Aurora, NE, Lori (Skip) Romans, Lismore, MN, Mark Bullerman, Lincoln, NE; 12 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Miles (Jeanne) Bullerman, Wells, MN.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Lloyd to his family for a future designation. Obit and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019