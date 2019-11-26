Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Bullerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd Bullerman Ph.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lloyd Bullerman Ph.D. Obituary
Lloyd Bullerman, PhD

Sioux Falls - Lloyd B. Bullerman, PhD, 80, died Mon., Nov. 25, 2019. His Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Sat., Nov. 30 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Sioux Falls, with entombment at 1 PM Mon., Dec. 2 at Calvary Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum, Lincoln, NE. Visitation begins at 5 PM Fri., Nov. 29 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM and a Wake service, Holy Rosary and Chaplet of Divine Mercy starts at 7 PM.

Survivors include wife, Kathy; 4 children, Lisa Flores, Wilmont, MN, Mike (Michelle) Bullerman, Aurora, NE, Lori (Skip) Romans, Lismore, MN, Mark Bullerman, Lincoln, NE; 12 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Miles (Jeanne) Bullerman, Wells, MN.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Lloyd to his family for a future designation. Obit and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lloyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -