Lloyd J. Baatz
Inwood - Lloyd J. Baatz, formerly of Inwood, Iowa, died January 22, 2019, in Indianapolis, IN. He was 73.
Lloyd was born October 17, 1945, to William "Willie" and Emma Baatz on the family farm near Inwood, Iowa. He served in Vietnam as a US Army instructor and power plant operator in 1968 and 1969.
He is survived by two brothers, Edwin (Jan) Baatz, Sioux Falls, SD, Leroy (Judy) Baatz, Columbia City, IN; and two sisters, Dorothy Markle, Canton, SD and Audrey Baatz, Emmetsburg, IA. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Doloris Baatz.
Graveside services will be held 10:30am Monday, July 1, 2019, at Richland Cemetery, Inwood, Iowa. In case of inclement weather, services will be relocated to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Inwood.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 23, 2019