Services
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Richland Cemetery
Inwood, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Baatz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd J. Baatz


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lloyd J. Baatz Obituary
Lloyd J. Baatz

Inwood - Lloyd J. Baatz, formerly of Inwood, Iowa, died January 22, 2019, in Indianapolis, IN. He was 73.

Lloyd was born October 17, 1945, to William "Willie" and Emma Baatz on the family farm near Inwood, Iowa. He served in Vietnam as a US Army instructor and power plant operator in 1968 and 1969.

He is survived by two brothers, Edwin (Jan) Baatz, Sioux Falls, SD, Leroy (Judy) Baatz, Columbia City, IN; and two sisters, Dorothy Markle, Canton, SD and Audrey Baatz, Emmetsburg, IA. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Doloris Baatz.

Graveside services will be held 10:30am Monday, July 1, 2019, at Richland Cemetery, Inwood, Iowa. In case of inclement weather, services will be relocated to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Inwood.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.