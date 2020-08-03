Lloyd Oppold
Sioux Falls - Lloyd John Oppold, 92, died peacefully in his sleep on August 1, 2020. Clem and Marie (Meyer) Oppold, celebrated the birth of their first child, Lloyd, on May 22, 1928.
Lloyd received his education in Harrisburg SD, graduating high school in 1947. Lloyd's community service included the Springdale Township, the elevator board, and one of the first board members in the establishment of Lincoln Co Rural Water. He was a third-generation farmer in Lincoln county. He was proud to serve his country in the Army during the Korean War. He returned from Germany to marry his sweetheart, Shirley Merritt, on August 22, 1953. Together they raised six daughters and two sons on their farm south of Sioux Falls.
Grateful for having shared his life are his loving wife, Shirley; 8 children, Nadene, Carolyn, Dawn (Craig) Corbett, Sandra Goldi, Susan, Bob, Nancy (Kevin) Oaks and Tom (Kristin); 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Paul Oppold, and Delores (Howard) Schmuck; and brother-in-law, LeMoyne Edmundson.
Lloyd is preceded in death by his parents; 2 siblings, Walter Oppold and Donna Edmundson; and daughter-in-law Cindy (Berg) Oppold.
Due to COVID 19 and travel needs of the family, a service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Veterans Administration, the Harrisburg American Legion or a charity of your choice
. www.MillerFH.com