|
|
Lloyd Van Surksum
Doon, Iowa - Doon, IA: Lloyd Van Surksum, 60, of Doon, Iowa died Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Rock Rapids Health Centre in Rock Rapids, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 30, at 10:00 AM at First Reformed Church of Doon, Iowa with Rev. Joseph Terrell officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be held at a later date at Hillside Cemetery of Doon. Visitation, with the family present, will be held Friday, March 29, at Porter Funeral Home of Rock Valley from 6:00-8:00 PM. Condolences for the family may be left at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Grateful for having shared his life are his children, Mandy (Craig) Van Den Berg of Rock Valley, Iowa, Joshua Van Surksum of Canton, South Dakota, Michael (Michaela) Van Surksum of Doon, Iowa, and Shea Van Surksum of Sibley, Iowa; eleven grandchildren, Kasen, Shaylee, Tyce, Chayce, and Boden Van Den Berg; Keegan, Kyson, Kyler, Makiah, and Karsten Van Surksum; and James Wingert; father, Gary Van Surksum of Inwood, Iowa; sister, Donna (Marv) Kempema of Doon, Iowa; brother, Darlo Van Surksum of Doon, Iowa; and special aunt, Betts Gorter of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 30, 2019