Lois Ahrendt
Sioux Falls - Lois Arlene Ahrendt passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at her home with family by her side. She was 86.
Memorial Visitation 5:00 - 7:00 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home - Downtown, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls. Memorial Service 1:30 pm Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 909 W. 33rd Street, Sioux Falls. Private burial at Brandon Cemetery, Brandon, SD.
Lois Arlene Graff was born August 25, 1933 on the family farm near Valley Springs, SD to parents Lester and Frances (Pletcher) Graff. She attended country school Pleasant Valley District #55 and graduated from Brandon High School in 1950. Lois enrolled at Augustana College graduating in 1954.
On July 9, 1953, Lois was united in marriage to Ronald Ahrendt at Brandon Lutheran Church in Brandon, SD. They had three sons, Martin, Mitchell and Michael and Lois was their biggest supporter in whatever activity they were involved. She also treasured the time spent with her five grandchildren.
Lois was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church and was active in her church circle. She delivered Meals on Wheels for over twenty years. Other interests were reading, playing bridge and being an avid Augustana Viking fan.
Christmas was an important event for Lois as she kept alive her Norwegian heritage traditions with lutefisk and lefse and other Norwegian goodies for her family.
Lois is survived by her husband, Ron; sons, Martin (Diane) of Lemont, IL, Mitchell of Tuscan, AZ and Michael (Kristy) of Parkville, MO; five grandchildren, Caroline of Lemont, IL, Nicholas of Orlando, FL, Gabriel of Houghton, MI, Samantha and Abigail both of Parkville, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Larry Williams; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019