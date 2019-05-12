|
|
Lois Ann Nelson
Sioux Falls - Lois Ann Nelson passed away May 5, 2019, at Ava's House in Sioux Falls following a long-term illness. Lois was born on September 27, 1929, to Margaret and Raymond McGuire in Verdi Township, Minnesota; she was the fourth of six children. She grew up in Sioux Falls and was united in marriage to Alvin "Buzz" Norman Nelson on June 25, 1956, at Little Flower Catholic Church, and they enjoyed 62 years of dancing through life together. They made their home in Sioux Falls and were blessed with five children.
Lois' family and her faith were the centers of her life. Her joy and her strength came from her faith in God and her love for her family. To her family, she was the embodiment of love. Lois instilled in her children a thirst for knowledge, a reverence for faith, and a love of family. A quiet, quick-witted, intelligent woman with a kind heart and a beautiful smile, Lois had a ready laugh. Life's struggles were eased and its triumphs became sweeter when shared with Lois. Her face lit up with joy whenever one of her children or grandchildren entered a room.
Respectively, she worked side by side with her husband raising a family and running the family business. She enjoyed reading and baking - her cakes were prized by many. Yet, above all, she loved dancing with her husband until he could dance no more; he struggled with Parkinson's until his death on June 5, 2018. Lois was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend who will be dearly missed.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Michelle Bonitto (Kevin Kargal), Mike (Julie) Nelson, Jill Nelson (Mark Johnson), Ann (Gary) Flemmer and Linn Nelson; eight grandchildren: Cassandra Mia Bonitto (Matt Coleman), Ceceli Bonitto (Brett Morlock), Tyler Nelson, Tasha Nelson (Lionel Senga), Nicole (Josh) Thompson and their son, Jude Thompson, Ethan Elbers, Ceres Tuttle, and ShayLinn Tuttle; five step-grandchildren: Sarah Johnson (Kristopher Enderby), Jennifer (James ) Kerelko, Katie Johnson (Nathan Winter), and their children, Evelyn, Kali, Trysten and Ava, Brett (Carli) Flemmer, and Keith (Jodi) Flemmer; one brother, James "Marvin" (Donna) McGuire; many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Alvin "Buzz" Nelson; son-in-law, Bruce Elbers; and siblings, Arlene Byrnes, Robert McGuire, Joan Rahberg, and Mary Ann McGuire.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 pm on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home in Sioux Falls with a Liturgical Wake Service and Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 am on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Cathedral of St. Joseph in Sioux Falls with burial following at Woodlawn Cemetery. An online guestbook is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 12, 2019