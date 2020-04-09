|
Lois Boyce
Sioux Falls - Lois Boyce, 90, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away at Ava's House on Wednesday, April 08, 2020.
Lois Sorteberg Boyce was born in Canton, South Dakota, to Andrew Sorteberg and Rose (Ring) Sorteberg. She was a first generation American. She graduated valedictorian from Augustana Academy in 1948 and magne cum laude from Augustana College in 1952. While a student there she received a scholarship to study at the University of Oslo summer school for American students, becoming one of Augie's first students to study abroad. Following graduation, she returned to the Academy to teach English, speech, world affairs, coach debate and serve as senior class advisor.
Lois moved to Sioux Falls after her marriage to Frank L. Boyce in 1953. They were married for 53 years and had two sons Bob and Jack. She became involved with numerous church and community activities, serving on the National Foundation Board of the American Lutheran Church, the First Lutheran Church Foundation, the State Board of Directors of Lutheran Social Services, and was a member of the Grants Committee of the Board of Directors of the Sioux Falls DAR. Appointed by the mayor, Lois served on the Sioux Falls Housing and Redevelopment Commission and was chairman for two years.
In 1961, Lois represented the state as Mrs. South Dakota and was a finalist at the two week long Mrs. America competition in Florida. She was later named an Outstanding Young Woman in America.
During her sixty-five years as a member of First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, Lois was elected as a delegate to three historic national conventions of the Lutheran Church: the ninth and last general convention of the ALC in 1978, in Moorhead, MN, the closing ALC convention/constituting convention in the ELCA in Columbus, Ohio, in 1987, and the Churchwide Assembly of the ELCA in Chicago in 1989. In 1988, Lois was elected first woman president of the 5000 member First Lutheran Church.
Lois was honored to be chosen as Mistress of Ceremonies for Gov. William Janklow's state luncheon to welcome HRH Crown Prince Haakon of Norway in 1999.
She was involved in the development of the First Lutheran Media Ministry from its beginnings and frequently volunteered there as radio/television announcer. She was a supporter of the arts in Sioux Falls, a member of PEO, past president of Augustana Library Associates and a book club enthusiast. She enjoyed family, friends, world travel, reading and all things Norwegian.
Grateful for having shared her life are her sons Bob Boyce (Tom Cytron Hyson) St. Paul, MN, Jack Boyce (Carol Stiegler), Allentown PA; sister Jeanie Eidsness (Lyle), Sioux Falls SD; Godchildren Kristi Reierson (Mark), Watertown SD, Mark Eidsness (Dana), Orrs Island, ME, and Mary Sorteberg Langewisch (Ryan), Denver, CO; several nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Frank and a brother, Reverend Warren Sorteberg.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be directed to First Lutheran Church Capital Campaign or to Augustana University.
Private services will be held with a memorial service at a future date.
