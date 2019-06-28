|
Lois Burkhart
Dell Rapids - Lois Burkhart, 92, of Dell Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Dells Nursing and Rehab Center. Her funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 in the Lutheran Church of Dell Rapids. Visitation with the family present will be from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Kahler Funeral Home.
Lois K. Jeanette Mohrman was born on November 7, 1926 in Dell Rapids, SD, the daughter of Herman and Louise (Kenna) Mohrman. She grew up and attended school in Dell Rapids. She graduated from DRHS in 1944. After high school she attended St. Luke's Nursing School in Chicago, IL where she became a registered nurse. She moved back to Dell Rapids and married Wayne Burkhart on January 11, 1950. The couple farmed six miles east of Dell Rapids on the family farm. Wayne passed away in 2015. Lois continued to remain on the farm.
She was a member of the Lutheran Church of Dell Rapids, the Dell Rapids Legion Auxiliary and was active in the SD Cattleman's Association for many years.
Wayne and Lois where blessed with 4 children, Barry Burkhart, Kay (Arny) Erickson, Brian Burkhart (special friend Pattie Loosbrock), and Bruce (Julie) Burkhart; 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, son, Barry, husband, brother and sister-in-law, LeRoy and Gladys Mohrman and her nephews, Roy, Don and Paul Mohrman and Bill Burkhart.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 28, 2019