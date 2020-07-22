Lois DeNeui
Lennox - Lois DeNeui, 94, of Lennox, SD, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at Ava's House hospice, Sioux Falls. Lois Musch was born in 1926 and graduated from Lennox High in 1944. In 1946 she married Edward DeNeui. The couple farmed near Lennox, moving into Lennox in 1987. Husband, Ed died in 2004. Survivors: children: Carol (Cliff) Wulf, Lennox, Debbie (Mike) McEneaney, Sioux Falls, Russell E. DeNeui, Chancellor and Bruce (Nancy) DeNeui, Lennox; 9 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 24 at Germantown Presbyterian Church, rural Chancellor. Visitation, with the family present, also at Germantown Presbyterian Church, will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com